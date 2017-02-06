Bill restricting abortions passes Senate committee
Bill restricting abortions passes Senate committee A Pennsylvania Senate committee advanced legislation Monday to impose new restrictions on elective abortions. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/02/06/pennsylvania-senate-resume-push-abortion-restrictions/97553974/ The Susquehanna River is seen in the background of this aerial photograph of the Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Oct. 19, 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|20 hr
|Clevelander
|19
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Sun
|A Hillary Deport...
|115
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|GeneCantStopMAGAing
|170
|Is Trump better than God?
|Jan 24
|ADvpoint0
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC