Betsy DeVos a concern for local educationa
Betsy DeVos a concern for local education officials Local education officials are wondering what the future of public education will be. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2kx6ju8 Trump's education secretary's plans for reforming U.S. education revolve around charter schools and vouchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|14 hr
|wsac123
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Sat
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Feb 8
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|Feb 8
|HA HA Man
|2
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC