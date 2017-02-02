American Red Cross is helping fill a Totes of Hopea for Homeless Veterans
HARRISBURG, Pa.- The American Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Region is collecting personal care items for homeless veterans to fill backpacks for its Totes of Hope Program through the end of February. The backpacks will be distributed to local homeless veterans throughout central PA.
