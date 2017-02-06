A. G. audit confirms staff shortage, casework overload at Dauphin County Children & Youth Agency

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said today a recent audit of the Dauphin County Social Services for Children and Youth confirms that the agency had serious staffing shortages while dealing with increased caseloads as the result of amendments to the Child Protective Services Law . "While it is encouraging that Dauphin County Social Services for Children and Youth has since made improvements in staffing and general operations - and has been able to receive a full certificate of compliance from the state Department of Human Services - I worry about how many children may have fallen through the cracks in the past," DePasquale said.

