7 arrested in Carlisle heroin bust
CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-Carlisle police announced Thursday seven men were arrested and over $33,000 worth of heroin seized in connection to heroin trafficking in Cumberland County. Police arrested Tyfeek Carter, of Philadelphia; Quasim Presley, of Philadelphia; Thomas Beal, of Philadelphia; Reginald Brown, of Philadelphia; Alex Nelms, of Carlisle; Christopher Weiss, of Carlisle; and Gerald Anderson III, of Harrisburg.
Read more at WPMT-TV York.
