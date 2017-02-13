2 days, 28 venues, 250 bands: here's who's coming to the Millennium Music Conference
The 21st Millennium Music Conference is kicking off on Feb. 23. The event is an industry trade show for those in the music industry, which will include conferences and speaking engagements by recording professionals. It is also a massive, two day-long concert event, with performers playing at venues all across the area.
