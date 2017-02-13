2 days, 28 venues, 250 bands: here's ...

2 days, 28 venues, 250 bands: here's who's coming to the Millennium Music Conference

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

The 21st Millennium Music Conference is kicking off on Feb. 23. The event is an industry trade show for those in the music industry, which will include conferences and speaking engagements by recording professionals. It is also a massive, two day-long concert event, with performers playing at venues all across the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Sun wsac123 1
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Feb 8 G Wolf 5
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) Feb 8 Tacks Know More 24
News Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri... Feb 8 HA HA Man 2
News Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor Feb 4 Donnie Trump 7
Harrisburg is a total disaster Feb 2 Trump 1
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC