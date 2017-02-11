11 old-school, classic diners to visit in the Harrisburg area
Not all diners are built alike. While the Harrisburg region is rich with diners dishing out hearty breakfasts, stacked club sandwiches and meat loaf, there are a few that set themselves apart from others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|5 hr
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|12 hr
|HA HA Man
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 5
|A Hillary Deport...
|115
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC