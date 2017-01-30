Zydonik announces candidacy for distr...

Zydonik announces candidacy for district judge

9 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Warren County native Raymond Zydonik announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge for District Court 37-2-01, serving the City of Warren, as well as Cherry Grove and Sheffield Townships. Zydonik, 50, is a 1984 graduate from Warren Area High School.

