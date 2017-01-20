Your guide to the 2017 Pennsylvania Auto Show
At the 2017 Pennsylvania Auto Show this weekend, you can see the latest models of cars, including exotic vehicles and alternative fuel vehicles. A pre-owned showcase is also available.
