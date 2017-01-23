Wolf Administration statement ahead of Corrections' Facility Closure Hearing
HARRISBURG, Pa.- Administration Press Secretary J.J. Abbott released the following statement ahead of the joint hearing with the Department of Corrections on the upcoming final announcement of facility closures: "Today, Sec. John Wetzel, a national leader in criminal justice, and his staff from the Department of Corrections, including experts on prison population and safety, will testify in front of a joint public hearing. The DOC has seen a historic reduction in their prison population and is able to close two older, expensive state correctional institutions, provide a new position to each impacted staff member, and safely relocate all effected inmates to one of the existing 24 SCIs across the Commonwealth.
