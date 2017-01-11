Wintry mix to pose travel problems across northeastern US this weekend
After coating much of the central Plains and Midwest with ice, a wintry system will make its way into the northeastern United States. This expansive area of wet weather will spread northward into the Northeast beginning on Friday, where it will reach into Maryland before encroaching into southwestern Pennsylvania that evening.
