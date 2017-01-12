Will the Walnut Street Bridge lights in Harrisburg ever come back?
City officials last year removed the last of the burned-out lights and outdated wiring because too many lights had failed and it was too expensive to replace them. Replacing incandescent bulbs every three or four years and trying to keep up with burned out lights was taking up too much of city employee's time, said City Engineer Wayne Martin, not to mention the cost and electricity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC