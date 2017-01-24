Wild West dream leads to courthouse
An obsession with the Wild West compelled then-Mayor Steve Reed to scour the country for artifacts and plan for a museum to house them all in the unlikely location of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The museum never came close to being built, and on Monday prosecutors and his lawyers will begin to pick a jury for Reed's trial on 112 counts of receiving stolen property.
