Who set values on artifacts former Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed has...
The artifacts former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen R. Reed has pleaded to unlawfully possessing range from $100 to $3,500 in value, and in the aggregate come to a little less than $19,000. Turns out it was veteran Harrisburg-area auctioneer David Cordier, who conducted the appraisals for the Attorney General's office so prosecutors could properly grade the numerous theft charges against Reed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|Pink Eye
|216
|Is Trump better than God?
|Tue
|ADvpoint0
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Jan 22
|XRayKid
|3
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC