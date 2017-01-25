Who set values on artifacts former Harrisburg mayor Stephen Reed has...

The artifacts former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen R. Reed has pleaded to unlawfully possessing range from $100 to $3,500 in value, and in the aggregate come to a little less than $19,000. Turns out it was veteran Harrisburg-area auctioneer David Cordier, who conducted the appraisals for the Attorney General's office so prosecutors could properly grade the numerous theft charges against Reed.

