Which United States does Trump intend to govern?

On Friday at noon, Donald J. Trump will put his hand on a Bible, recite the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, and in just three minutes' time, will become the 45th president of the United States. Last summer, Trump told a campaign crowd in Virginia that the area around Pennsylvania's capital city of Harrisburg "looked like a war zone," a characterization which the locals understandably pushed back on quite forcefully.

