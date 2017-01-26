Was it a 'good deed' or a bribe? Farnese's trial over $6,000 payment begins
File photo: Pennsylvania State Senator Larry Farnese, who was indicted on a vote buying scheme on Tuesday, walks to a town hall meeting with the Center City Residents Association on Thursday, May 12, 2016 at Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel. Was the $6,000 he gave five years ago to help the daughter of a Democratic city committeewoman pay for a study-abroad trip a "good deed" for a deserving constituent or a bribe to buy her mother's support in Farnese's latest political campaign? "Don't let [the Justice Department] make this into something dirty," defense lawyer Mark Sheppard implored the panel of seven women and five men during his opening statement.
Read more at Philly.com.

