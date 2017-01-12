Visiting Pomeroy's tea room and getting arrested at the Big M: Nancy Eshelman

Dressing up, hopping the bus and heading into Harrisburg to Pomeroy's was considered a treat by many in the 1950s and '60s. "Going to Pomeroy's tea room on the mezzanine, looking out over the store and decorations and having warm cinnamon sticks was the biggest treat ever," wrote Francene of her youth.

