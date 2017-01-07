Tuesday Phone-In Covers PA's Opioid Crisis
Pennsylvania's heroin and opioid epidemic will be the focus of a special "Telephone Town Hall" meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. that will originate from the State Capitol in Harrisburg and be broadcast regionally, according to Sen. Bob Mensch . His 24th Senatorial District includes West and Upper Pottsgrove, New Hanover, and Douglass townships, and the boroughs of Pottstown and Trappe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC