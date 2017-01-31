tomwolf2
HARRISBURG, Pa.- Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that his proposed 2017-2018 budget will include $10 million to provide live-saving Naloxone to first responders and law enforcement across the state. The money will be available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
