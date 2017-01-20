suspect_1-1

A PSECU Debit card and two Chase Vise cards were stolen from the Manor at Oakridge Assisted Living facility on Oakhurst Blvd. in Susquehanna Twp. According to police the cards were stolen by a female who used the cards at the Target in Harrisburg to buy $1,218 worth of prepaid phone service cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.