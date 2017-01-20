suspect_1-1
A PSECU Debit card and two Chase Vise cards were stolen from the Manor at Oakridge Assisted Living facility on Oakhurst Blvd. in Susquehanna Twp. According to police the cards were stolen by a female who used the cards at the Target in Harrisburg to buy $1,218 worth of prepaid phone service cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|19 min
|Open to whatever
|214
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Underpaid Lady Tr...
|257
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC