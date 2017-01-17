Shapiro sworn in as Attorney Generala s office seeks public trust

With a subtle fist pump as he finished reciting the oath of office for Pennsylvania's Attorney General, Josh Shapiro took on the job in Harrisburg with one of the biggest tasks at hand: regaining the public's trust. Shapiro follows the shortened term of Democrat Kathleen Kane, who was removed from office in August after she was convicted of numerous perjury and obstruction crimes.

