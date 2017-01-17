Shapiro sworn in as Attorney Generala s office seeks public trust
With a subtle fist pump as he finished reciting the oath of office for Pennsylvania's Attorney General, Josh Shapiro took on the job in Harrisburg with one of the biggest tasks at hand: regaining the public's trust. Shapiro follows the shortened term of Democrat Kathleen Kane, who was removed from office in August after she was convicted of numerous perjury and obstruction crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC