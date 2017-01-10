See a time lapse of Harrisburg's 2017 Penguin Plunge
Over 200 swimmers and costumed participants took part in the 20th annual 2017 New Year's Day Penguin Plunge on City Island in Harrisburg, Pa. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|jtown boi
|163
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC