Secretary of Agriculture visits York Suburban
Secretary of Agriculture visits York Suburban Russell Redding visited York Suburban Middle School to celebrate Farm to School mini-grants Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/01/25/secretary-agriculture-visits-york-suburban/97042604/ Sean Arnold, the chef at York Suburban Middle School, tells a group of students about the healthy snack he has prepared for them to sample on Jan. 25, 2017. The school held a celebration with Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding after receiving a Farm to School mini-grant, allowing them to purchase healthy, local foods.
