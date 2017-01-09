Royce Morris Seeks Seat on Dauphin County Court

HARRISBURG Attorney Royce L. Morris, a partner in the law firm of Goldberg Katzman based in Dauphin County with offices in Lower Paxton Township and Harrisburg, has announced his candidacy for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Dauphin County. After successfully practicing law for more than 25 years in state and federal courts throughout Pennsylvania, Morris is ready to bring his wealth of experience to the Dauphin County Bench.

