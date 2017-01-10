Quiz: Which Farm Show animal are you?
Quiz: Which Farm Show animal are you? Take this quick quiz to learn which animal best matches your personality and preferences. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2if47bU The Champion Bantam Duck, best variety and reserve grand champion water fowl, raised by Dylan Lape, of Lebanon, at the 101st installment of the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC