promo307748732
Many of the new state leaders said although this is their first time working at the Capitol, they plan to bring their past experience to shape the state's future. As the Pennsylvania General Assembly met for the first time in 2017, it was a return to familiar territory for some state legislators, but for the freshman class at the Capitol, it also was a day to remember.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Gene The Sympathist
|164
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC