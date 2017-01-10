Police: $2,000 reward for information on recent Harrisburg shooter

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in a recent shooting incident. From Harrisburg Police: On Monday, Jan. 9, at 4:10 p.m., Harrisburg Police responded to Harrisburg Fried Chicken, 1314 Market Street, for a shooting victim.

