Polar Plunge raises more than $80,000

Polar Plunge raises more than $80,000

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Polar Plunge raises more than $80,000 More than 300 participants took to Pinchot Lake to benefit the Special Olympics. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2kdbC12 Chad Hopple decided to have some fun at this year's Polar Plunge at Pichot Park when he dressed up and entertained people as a dinosaur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Sat Open to whatever 214
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Fri Underpaid Lady Tr... 257
News Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10) Jan 11 saifster 68
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Jan 7 Internet daycare 169
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
Digging Leases Dec 24 Digger 1
Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int... Dec 24 Yeah 2
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC