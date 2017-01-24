Pa. leaders: Medicaid changes could imperila

Treasurer Joe Torsella warned that ending the $3 billion in federal payments to Pennsylvania's Medicaid program would lead to the loss of thousands of jobs. Pa. leaders: Medicaid changes could imperil 670,000 Treasurer Joe Torsella warned that ending the $3 billion in federal payments to Pennsylvania's Medicaid program would lead to the loss of thousands of jobs.

