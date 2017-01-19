Pa. gets 'Real ID' reprieve
Pa. gets 'Real ID' reprieve The state gets four more months to comply with the federal law. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jEDONt Gov. Tom Wolf encourages Ferguson eighth-grade students to continue studying during a visit in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC