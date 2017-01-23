News anchor Dave Marcheskie leaving ABC27
Popular Harrisburg reporter and television news anchor Dave Marcheskie is leaving ABC27 at the end of the month, PennLive has learned. Marcheskie has accepted a job as the senior site communications manager for Three Mile Island, replacing the retiring Ralph DiSantis.
