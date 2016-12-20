Nearing trial, former Harrisburg mayor wants artifacts back
A former Harrisburg mayor charged with stealing historic artifacts from the city is demanding the return of some of the items seized by prosecutors, saying they have nothing to do with the case. Pennlive.com reports that attorneys for former Mayor Stephen Reed argue that the state attorney general's office had no reason to take some of the nearly 1,800 items that agents seized in 2015 from several locations, including Reed's home and a storage facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
|Browne introduces measure to limit idling time ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 12
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC