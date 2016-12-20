Nearing trial, former Harrisburg mayo...

Nearing trial, former Harrisburg mayor wants artifacts back

A former Harrisburg mayor charged with stealing historic artifacts from the city is demanding the return of some of the items seized by prosecutors, saying they have nothing to do with the case. Pennlive.com reports that attorneys for former Mayor Stephen Reed argue that the state attorney general's office had no reason to take some of the nearly 1,800 items that agents seized in 2015 from several locations, including Reed's home and a storage facility.

