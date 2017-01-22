Name of man killed in Dauphin County crash is released
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa - State Police have released the name of the man who was killed in a car crash along Route 209 in Washington Township, Dauphin County on Friday morning. According to police, Ruperto Garcia III, 31, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|14 hr
|XRayKid
|3
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Open to whatever
|214
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|257
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC