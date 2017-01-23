Monday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post
Scheduled This Week On The Post Calendar These events are scheduled to occur this week , as provided to The Post calendar. Area Senator Reports Committee Assignments Local state Sen. Bob Mensch, representing Upper and West Pottsgrove and Pottstown, continues his roles in legislative committee and caucus assignments in Harrisburg during the 2017-18 legislative session, his office said Friday.
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|17 hr
|XRayKid
|3
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Open to whatever
|214
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|257
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
