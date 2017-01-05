Mom charged in August drowning death of 1-year-old son
HARRISBURG, Pa.-A woman is facing homicide charges in connection to the drowning death of her one-year-old son in in Harrisburg in August 2016. Kathryn Jacoby, 25, of Aspers, is charged with criminal homicide and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
