Medical marijuana facility eyes local site
A Dauphin County company working in the medical marijuana pharmaceutical industry is proposing one of the first processing facilities in the south central region be placed in Business Campus One in Penn Twp., Perry County. PA Options for Wellness has approached the business park operators and township officials about the facility that would employ more than 60 people, Supervisor Brian Peters said at the Dec. 28 meeting.
