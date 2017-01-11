Man Charged with Alleged Rape of Mentally Disabled Woman

A Hawk Run man was charged on Monday with the alleged 2013 rape of a mentally disabled woman in College Township. Scott E. McCliment, 25, is charged with two counts of rape by forcible compulsion, two counts of rape of a mentally disabled person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person with mental disability, three counts of sexual assault, six counts of aggravated indecent assault and six counts of indecent assault.

