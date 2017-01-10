Man charged in three separate armed robberies of same Harrisburg market

Harrisburg Police with the assistance of the Dauphin County Crisis Response team served a search warrant last weekend on the 2400 block of Kensingtion for the purpose of arresting Maurice Ross and searching the residence for evidence regarding three separate robberies at the Brookwood Market, 2624 Brookwood Street. During the search a stolen 38 caliber handgun was found in the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.