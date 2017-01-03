Man awaiting court on attempted homicide charge cut off ankle monitor: Police
A Harrisburg man accused of cutting off his ankle monitor while awaiting court action on attempted homicide and weapons charges is wanted by Dauphin County detectives. Lamont Lee Porter, 18, formerly of the 1900 block of Zarker Street, is wanted on charges of flight to avoid apprehension and criminal mischief.
