Man accused of illegally selling beer A Chambersburg man is accused of selling branded beer from his basement on Craigslist, state police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2jdkaVq Travis John Miller, 31, is charged with one misdemeanor count of sales of a malt or brewed beverage not for consumption on the premises.

