Limit testimony at ex-Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed's theft trial, prosecutor asks

As former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen R. Reed's theft trial nears, state prosecutors are asking the judge to bar Reed's defense from bringing up two topics. First, the attorney general's office doesn't want the jury to hear any mention of that fact that prosecutors have withdrawn or downgraded some of the charges against Reed for allegedly stealing city-owned historic artifacts.

