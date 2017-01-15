LGBT dance party shuts down inauguration entrance
Dozens of queer activists block one entrance to the national mall on the morning of Donald Trump's inauguration. CREDIT: Alice Ollstein WASHINGTON, D.C.a S-a SBefore the sun rose Friday morning, hundreds of demonstrators shut down several entrances to the National Mall, delaying Donald Trump's supporters who had come to see him take the oath of office.
