Inquirer Editorial: Pensions, taxes a...

Inquirer Editorial: Pensions, taxes again loom large in reaching a Pa. budget deal

Maybe, just maybe, this year Gov. Wolf and the Republican-controlled legislature won't waste time and money endlessly bickering over the state budget. Maybe Wolf's decision not to ask for a large tax hike and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman's recognition that governments must be able to provide essential services will make the budget process much easier than in the last two frustrating years.

