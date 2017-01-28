Homeless vet gets 'home makeover' in ...

Homeless vet gets 'home makeover' in new place

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: York Dispatch

Homeless vet gets 'home makeover' in new place Deb Gilbert never planned on being homeless. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/01/28/homeless-vet-gets-home-makeover-new-place/97184374/ Wholey homes founder Anna Siewert, right, of York Township, looks on as, Deb Gilbert and grandson Romello West, 2, are surprised by the makeover of Romello's room, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Jan 25 Pink Eye 216
Is Trump better than God? Jan 24 ADvpoint0 1
Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int... Jan 22 XRayKid 3
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
News Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10) Jan 11 saifster 68
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Jan 7 Internet daycare 169
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC