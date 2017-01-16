Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra to Mark Milestone Goal with Let the Music Grow Celebration
The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a "Let the Music Grow" celebration on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm at the Susquehanna Art Museum, 1401 N. Third Street, Harrisburg, PA. "Let the Music Grow" is a campaign that is raising funds to commission new works of music, expand music education programs in local schools, and make sound and lighting improvements for concerts, among other initiatives.
