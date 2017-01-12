Harrisburg snags $1 million grant to replace Riverwalk
Jogging along Harrisburg's Riverwalk can be a contact sport with all the broken pavement, potholes and pools of mud. The wide concrete sidewalk that parallels the Susquehanna River from Interstate 83 to Maclay Street has pounded by storms and floods over 100 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC