Harrisburg man arrested following high-speed chase on Pa. Turnpike

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-A Harrisburg man was arrested Thursday following a high-speed chase along the Pennsylvania Turnpike which spanned Lancaster and Dauphin counties. Daeshaun A. Blanding, 21, of Harrisburg, is facing charges including fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic violations.

