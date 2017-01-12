Harrisburg LGBT center fights back against vandalism
More than 100 people turned out last weekend to support an LGBT community center in Harrisburg that was the victim of vandalism. On Jan. 6, someone smashed the glass on the front door of the LGBT Center of Central Pennsylvania, entered the building and stole a donation bin that contained about $25.
