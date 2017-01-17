Harrisburg community leaders discuss ways to help students overcome obstacles
A panel discussion held Tuesday at John Harris High School sought to find ways to teach resilience to children so that they could overcome obstacles. When you look at the difficulties of educating children, educators say some of the biggest challenges come from within the home, but experts say connecting families to helpful resources is also a struggle.
