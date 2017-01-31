Governor Wolf reminds Pennsylvanians of Open Enrollment Deadline,...

HARRISBURG, Pa.- Governor Tom Wolf today reminded Pennsylvania consumers that the open enrollment period for 2017 health insurance coverage available through the federal marketplace at www.Healthcare.gov closes tomorrow, January 31 at 11:59 p.m. More than 413,000 Pennsylvanians are currently enrolled in plans for 2017. "Tomorrow is the last day to purchase health insurance through the federal marketplace.

